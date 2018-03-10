Browns expected to trade for Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry, reports say

The Dolphins are expected to trade wide receiver Jarvis Landry to the Browns, according to multiple reports.



NFL Media reports Miami will get two draft picks, one in 2018 and one in 2019. According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, the deal is for the a fourth-rounder (No. 123 overall) in 2018 and a seventh-rounder in 2018. ESPN said the Browns are expected to work out a new contract with Landry.

Miami and Landry were on different pages as the wide receiver wanted a long-term deal, but the Dolphins were either unwilling, or unable to pay it. The 25-year-old then asked to be traded.

Landry is coming off of a season in which he caught 112 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been named to three Pro Bowls in four NFL seasons and caught more than 100 passes twice and never less than 84 in a year.

The wideout is excited for what lies ahead which is a future with Josh Gordon split out wide opposite him and David Njoku working in the middle.

"Y’all better understand s— about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA," Landry tweeted.