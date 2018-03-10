​Mike Evans’ new deal with Bucs makes him NFL’s second highest-paid WR

The Buccaneers and Mike Evans have agreed to a five-year contract extension that’s worth $82.5 million, $55 million of which is guaranteed, ESPN reports.

The deal keeps Evans in Tampa Bay through the 2023 season



With an average annual salary of $16.5 million, Evans becomes the second highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, behind the Steelers’ Antonio Brown ($17 million) and ahead of the Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million), per spotrac.com.

Evans had been set to make $13.2 million this season on his fifth-year option, per Pro Football Talk.

After putting up gaudy stats of 96 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in the the 2016 season, Evans cooled off considerably in 2017, his fourth season in the league, catching 71 balls for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns.

Still, there's little doubt he’s one of the most talented wide receivers in the game.