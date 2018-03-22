As has been the case in years past, shortstop is loaded with a couple major stars at the top of the rankings in 2018, but things get dicey for fantasy baseball owners quickly after. It's not that guys in the 10-20 range (and beyond) can't be legit sleepers and key contributors to a winning fantasy team; rather, it's that often these players have obvious holes in their games, leading many to label them as "busts" on their cheat sheets and overdraft the players in the top SS tier(s).

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Shortstop

Reaching for a top shortstop is fine. In fact, it's not even really reaching. With Manny Machado set to move back to SS this year, there are four legitimate first- and early-second-round picks among this group. The next three or four guys should also be drafted within the first five rounds or so. After that, category math rules the day, as it does for all positions. However, whereas shortstop used to be a spot where you found lighter-hitting speedsters late, now you can find power hitters, steals sleepers, and/or balanced players who provide a little of everything.

MORE FANTASY BASEBALL: 2018 draft cheat sheet

Shortstop also has some top prospects (Gleyber Torres, Franklin Berrato), as well as post-hype guys who disappointed last year (Dansby Swanson, Amed Rosario, even Addison Russell to some extent). Park shifts are in play for a couple key players , with Zack Cozart likely taking a hit after leaving Great American Ballpark and Tim Beckham likely getting a bump by playing in Camden Yards full time.

Perhaps the toughest player to handicap is Elvis Andrus, who came out of nowhere to hit 20 HRs last year. His offense has undoubtedly improved the past two seasons, but his BB-rate is still mediocre and his previous career high of eight homers is tough to ignore. If he goes 20-25 again, he could be the top SS for a second straight year; if he goes 12-25 and scores 10 fewer runs with 20 fewer RBIs, his owners will wish they had just waited 12 rounds and taken Orlando Arcia. Fortunately, there are enough decent options that you can actually have depth at this notoriously thin position.

2018 FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS:

Catcher | First | Second | Third | Outfield | Starter | Reliever Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.

7 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox



2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Shortstop

Reliever

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.

7 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox

Rank Player Team Other Eligibility 1 Trea Turner Nationals 2 Carlos Correa Astros 3 Manny Machado* Orioles 3B 4 Francisco Lindor Indians 5 Corey Seager Dodgers 6 Alex Bregman Astros 3B Reliever

Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings. 7 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 8 Trevor Story Rockies 9 Javier Baez Cubs 2B 10 Jean Segura Mariners 11 Elvis Andrus Rangers 12 Paul DeJong Cardinals 2B 13 Chris Taylor Dodgers 2B/OF 14 Didi Gregorius Yankees 15 Tim Beckham Orioles 2B/3B* 16 Marcus Semien A's 17 Eduardo Nunez Red Sox 2B/3B/OF 18 Orlando Arcia Brewers 19 Andrelton Simmons Angels 20 Tim Anderson White Sox 21 Addison Russell Cubs 22 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 1B/2B/3B/OF 23 Amed Rosario Mets 24 Jose Peraza Reds 2B 25 Zack Cozart Angels 3B* 26 Dansby Swanson Braves 27 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 2B/OF 28 Freddy Galvis Padres 29 Alcides Escobar Royals 30 Brandon Crawford Giants 31 Yangervis Solarte Blue Jays 2B/3B 32 J.P. Crawford Phillies 33 Jose Reyes Mets 2B/3B 34 Gleyber Torres Yankees 2B* 35 Franklin Barreto A's 36 Jorge Polanco Twins 37 Nick Ahmed Diamondbacks 38 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets 2B/3B 39 Jordy Mercer Pirates 40 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays