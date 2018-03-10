​Rick Pitino has hired an agent and is looking for a new job

Rick Pitino has hired New York-based agent Jordan Bazant and is in the market for a job in basketball or broadcasting, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

Pitino was fired as coach of Louisville last September amid the program’s alleged involvement in the college basketball recruiting scandal being investigated by the FBI. That was just the latest in a litany of controversies around Pitino during his tenure at the school.

While Pitino has not been passive about being fired — he has denied any wrongdoing and has sued Adidas and Louisville since his ouster — he declared less than two weeks ago, “I’m finished in this business, I really am. … I’ve had it. I’m dead in the water.”

The hiring of an agent suggests he’s had a change of heart, and while the NBA and broadcasting are potential career paths — Bazant reps TV analysts such as Troy Aikman and Marshall Faulk — the Courier-Journal’s Tim Sullivan advises not to rule out a return to college basketball.

“Not every school will be able to look past the scandals that accumulated during Pitino’s Louisville tenure,” Sullivan writes. “Yet if your basketball program is circling the drain … how many coaches could be counted on to win games and fill seats as quickly as Pitino?”