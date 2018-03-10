Tiger Woods believes he is benefiting from "subtle tweaks" after moving into a share of the clubhouse lead at the Valspar Championship following his second round Friday.

Tiger Woods benefits from 'subtle tweaks' to game

The 14-time major champion carded a three-under-par 68 that left him four under for the tournament, and tied in the clubhouse with Brandt Snedeker, Paul Casey and Ryan Palmer, while Corey Conners is on the same score and due to tee off later on Friday.

A bogey at the last was Woods' only blemish to leave him well in contention for a first PGA Tour title since 2013, and he believes his game is steadily improving as he continues his comeback from a fourth major back surgery.

"I'm there with a chance going into the weekend, today was a good day," he told the Golf Channel. "It was cold early, then the wind started blowing, it was inconsistent, it was tough to get a bead on. I did a lot of guessing, I guessed pretty good.

"I keep getting a little here and there, making these subtle tweaks. I've done that from tournament to tournament, I still need to get a little more tournament time, I think I've done that.

"I'm starting to get a better feel for it, I'm finding the rhythm of the round, I'm hitting shots. I don't have a problem posting scores, I'm able to play more feel golf than figuring out how to play again."