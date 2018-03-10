Eagles trade WR Torrey Smith to Panthers for CB Daryl Worley, report says

The Eagles have traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley, according to a report from ESPN.

This move is the latest of Philadelphia's roster changes to help clear space under the salary cap. The report notes that the Eagles are projected to be $14 million over the cap, and trading Smith alleviates some of that crunch as he's expected to make $5 million this season.

Smith, 29, was a key part of the Eagles' Super Bowl champion team, catching 36 passes for 430 yards with two touchdowns.

NFL Network reported the Eagles were planning to part ways with Smith anyway, but were able to trade the veteran for the young corner.

Worley, 23, is expected to make $650,000 in his third year of his four-year rookie deal and he will add depth to the Eagles cornerbacks. The Philadephia native started 25 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons after Carolina selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.