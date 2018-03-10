The Seahawks have indeed released Richard Sherman, but that doesn’t mean the cornerback is done in Seattle.

Richard Sherman could be back with Seahawks after all

While Sherman told SI.com that the Seahawks cut him in order to have more money to spend in free agency, both he and the team seem to be leaving the door open for him to return for an eighth season, albeit at a less-expensive price.

The Seahawks are saving about $11 million in salary-cap space by releasing Sherman.

“They wanted the financial flexibility going into free agency but expressed that they wanted me to return and will be in contact,” Sherman said.



Still, we’d expect at least one of the other 31 NFL teams to get closer to what Sherman, who serves as his own agent, sees as his market value. Sherman’s salary was about $11.4 million last season.