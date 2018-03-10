ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — At one point during the NFL Combine, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick had 11 interviews in one day.

NFL Draft: Minkah Fitzpatrick to work out for Buccaneers, Bears

And he’ll have plenty more.

Fitzpatrick, who could be the first defensive back selected in next month's NFL Draft, spoke with Sporting News on Friday prior to a press conference hosted by the Maxwell Football Club. The Old Bridge, N.J., native said those 11 meetings took "two hours and 45 minutes."

He also told SN he has NFL Draft workouts lined up with the Buccaneers and Bears, among others.

MOCK DRAFT 2018:

Fitzpatrick slides out of top 10

"I’m excited about all the in-between stuff,” Fitzpatrick said. “You get to travel and all that. I’m ready, I’m ready to just go out there and play football."

There is some position versatility to Fitzpatrick, who said a lot of teams are looking at him "as a safety or an inside corner."

Fitzpatrick was not immune to the crazy question syndrome that affects the Combine. While he talked a lot of football and defensive schemes, he also was asked some questions that were rather, ahem, offbeat.

One in particular stood out.

"When I was taking one of the psychological tests, I was asked if I'd be a cat or a dog. I didn't know what to say so I wrote, 'slightly dog.' That's what I wrote," Fitzpatrick said, shaking his head with a laugh. “I'm not really a big pet person and I don't like cats. So I wrote dog.”

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:

Top 50 prospects in 2018 class

As for how the team took his feedback and going the canine route, Fitzpatrick is uncertain.

"No clue, I didn't know how to answer that question,” he said with another laugh.

Fitzpatrick was given the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player by the Maxwell Football Club.