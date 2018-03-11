Boxing's heavyweight division continues its revitalization on March 31, with Anthony Joshua facing off against Joseph Parker in the United Kingdom.

Joshua vs. Parker: Fight date, start time, how to watch, records

The 28-year-old Joshua is looking to collect another belt, this time the WBO strap, versus another top-10 opponent in Parker. A victory will have earned Joshua his third belt in just under a year, winning the IBO and WBA titles in his win over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

Joshua is facing no slouch in Parker: The 26-year-old is unbeaten in 24 fights, though he last knocked out an opponent in 2016, dispatching the noteably chinny veteran Alexander Dimitrenko.

MORE: Pound-for-pound rankings — "AJ" sneaks in the top 10

This fight is the second half of the equation that people are talking about: WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder downed Luis Ortiz in an epic fight earlier in March, and now the "Bronze Bomber" lies in wait for Joshua — assuming he can beat Parker later in the month.

There will be no love in the air come March 31 — it may be spring in the northern hemisphere, but in the world of boxing, strap season is in full swing.

(All times Eastern.)

Joshua vs. Parker date, start time

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker will meet in the ring on Saturday, March 31.

The card airs at 5 p.m.

Joshua vs. Parker channel, how to watch

Joshua vs. Parker will air on Showtime.

You can also stream it via fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Anthony Joshua record

Anthony Joshua is a perfect 20-0 in his career with 20 KOs.

You can read more about Joshua's record and recent fight highlights here.

Joseph Parker record

Joseph Parker is 24-0 with 18 knockouts.