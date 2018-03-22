Second base can't really be called a "thin position" in 2018. The mere fact that Anthony Rizzo, who made 10 appearances at the keystone last year, is in our 2B rankings does a lot to bolster the position's overall strength, particularly at the top. But even if we cast aside that fluke (Rizzo might not be eligible at second on some sites), there are still plenty of legitimate options for fantasy baseball owners, from sluggers to speedsters. Along with outfield, second base is a great "catch-all" position for when you're looking for that one- or two-category sleeper to round out your team.
Two things make 2B a difficult position to assess: One, many players are eligible at other spots, and two, many players offer varied offensive production. Because of this, once you get past the top four or five, you really don't know when a given 2B-eligible player will go off the board. That's true of all positions to some extent, but second base seems to be sort of a hub, and because it's deeper than SS and possibly even 3B this year, many of the players on the list below won't actually be drafted to play 2B.
Still, there's something for everyone here. From potential breakouts (Yoan Moncada, Ozzie Albies) to reliable veterans (Ian Kinsler, Matt Carpenter), so you shouldn't have trouble finding a reliable starter and a backup to fit your team.
Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.
2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Second base
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Other Eligibility
|1
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|Anthony Rizzo
|Cubs
|1B
|3
|Dee Gordon
|Mariners
|OF*
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|Indians
|3B
|5
|Brian Dozier
|Twins
|6
|Daniel Murphy
|Nationals
|7
|Whit Merrifield
|Royals
|OF
|8
|Jonathan Schoop
|Orioles
|9
|Rougned Odor
|Rangers
|10
|Javier Baez
|Cubs
|SS
|11
|Robinson Cano
|Mariners
|12
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|13
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|14
|Ian Kinsler
|Angels
|15
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|OF
|16
|Paul DeJong
|Cardinals
|SS
|17
|Scooter Gennett
|Reds
|3B/OF
|18
|DJ LeMahieu
|Rockies
|19
|Jonathan Villar
|Brewers
|OF
|20
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|SS/OF
|21
|Matt Carpenter
|Cardinals
|1B/3B
|22
|Tim Beckham
|Orioles
|SS/3B*
|23
|Jason Kipnis
|Indians
|OF
|24
|Eduardo Nunez
|Red Sox
|SS/3B/OF
|25
|Jedd Gyorko
|Cardinals
|3B
|26
|Cesar Hernandez
|Phillies
|27
|Brandon Drury
|Yankees
|3B*
|28
|Marwin Gonzalez
|Astros
|1B/3B/SS/OF
|29
|Jose Peraza
|Reds
|3B
|30
|Josh Harrison
|Pirates
|3B/OF
|31
|Chris Owings
|Diamondbacks
|SS/OF
|32
|Devon Travis
|Blue Jays
|33
|Yangervis Solarte
|Blue Jays
|3B/SS
|34
|Dustin Pedroia
|Red Sox
|35
|Kolten Wong
|Cardinals
|36
|Austin Barnes
|Dodgers
|C
|37
|Starlin Castro
|Marlins
|38
|Brad Miller
|Rays
|39
|Joe Panik
|Giants
|40
|Jose Reyes
|Mets
|3B/SS
|41
|Adam Frazier
|Pirates
|OF
|42
|Jed Lowrie
|A's
|43
|Logan Forsythe
|Dodgers
|3B
|44
|Asdrubal Cabrera
|Mets
|3B/SS
|45
|Brandon Phillips
|FA
|3B
- Not eligible at this position on draft day but expected to play there during the season