Vikings, Ravens, Redskins among teams that interviewed Baker Mayfield at Combine

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The NFL Combine answered a lot of questions about Baker Mayfield, a quarterback who almost certainly will be off the board within the first 10 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Speaking with Sporting News on Friday prior to a press conference held by the Maxwell Football Club, Mayfield said he met with "12 to 15 teams" last week in Indianapolis, including formal interviews with the Ravens, Bills, Browns, Jaguars, Redskins, Vikings, Giants and Jets.

Because of all the chatter surrounding Mayfield since last fall, the interview process was huge for the quarterback. He reportedly earned rave reviews from executives who met with him.

Mayfield said he welcomed the opportunity for teams to learn about his personality. But he's not going to change who he is.

"I love the game, I care about it," Mayfield said. "I play with an edge because I had to earn my way to get here and I’m proud of that. You see the good ones, they play with an edge. They care, they play with an edge.

"I’m passionate about it. That’s not going to change.”

Mayfield was named the winner of the prestigious Maxwell Award last winter. He is being honored this weekend at a gala event held by the Maxwell Football Club.

It's not all coasting before the draft, however. Mayfield still has his Pro Day coming up, as well as private workouts with several teams.

"I did what I needed to at the Combine," he said. "I’m not a guy that will impress you with your tests. When it comes down to the football aspect and the interview process, those will be the important things to me.

"I’m happy with where it went right now but I still have my Pro Day and private workouts. I think I put myself in a good position to make the most of my impression."