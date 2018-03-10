Tiger Woods sure looks like he’s back with a 3-under second round at the Valspar Championship to take a share of the lead early Friday at 4-under for the tournament.

WATCH: Tiger Woods uses four-birdie round to take share of lead at Valspar Championship

Woods recorded birdies on holes 12, 13, 2 and 5 to take sole possesssion of the lead at minus-5 through 14 holes. Watch all four birdies below:

A bogey on his final hole dropped Woods back into a tie with England's Paul Casey and fellow American Brandt Snedeker (both of whom matched Woods' 70-68—138 start) at minus-4 along with Canadian Corey Conners, who wasn't scheduled to tee off at 1:30 p.m. local time, some 45 minutes after Woods posted his score.