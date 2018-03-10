Championship leaders Wolves travel to promotion rivals Aston Villa on Saturday evening in a fixture which will have huge implications on the race for the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Nuno Santo's side currently sit 10 points above Villa, and going into the tie will have been top of the second division for 113 consecutive days - the longest run since Leicester City's 129 days in a row between December 2013 and May 2014.

While there is little tension between these Midlands clubs, a sense of pride will also be on the line when the two clubs go head-to-head this weekend.

But who will come out on top?

Game Aston Villa vs Wolves Date Saturday March 10 Time 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched via ESPN or through the WatchESPN app.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN WatchESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Aston Villa players Goalkeepers Johnstone, Steer, Bunn Defenders Chester, Richards, Samba, Terry, Tuanzebe, Taylor, Elmohamady, Bree, Hutton Midfielders Jedinak, Whelan, Lyden, Hourihane, Lansbury, Bjarnason, Grealish, Onomah Forwards Green, Snodgrass, Adomah, Hogan, Kodjia, Grabban, Davis, Agbonlahor

Jack Grealish is set to return to the starting XI, with Scott Hogan likely to be the one to be replaced due to Lewis Grabban's impressive form.

Glenn Whelan will miss the game through injury and will be replaced by either Birkir Bjarnason and Mile Jedinak, depending on how Bruce lines his side up.

Potential Aston Villa XI: Johnstone; Elmohamady, Chester, Terry, Taylor; Snodgrass, Hourihane, Jedinak, Adomah; Grealish, Grabban

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Ruddy, Ikeme, Norris Defenders Boly, Coady, Miranda, Bennett, Batth, Hause, Douglas, Vinagre, Doherty, Ofosu-Ayeh Midfielders Neves, N'Diaye, Saiss, Gibbs-White, Jota, Costa, Cavalerio, Graham Forwards Afobe, Bonatini, Mir, Enobakhare

Ruben Neves missed Wolves' 3-0 win at Leeds through suspension but will return to the starting XI this weekend.

Benik Afobe was used as a late substitute in the tie at Elland Road and scored his first of his loan spell, which may give him the edge over Leo Bonatini at the head of the Wolves attack.

Potential Wolves XI: Ruddy; Batth, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Douglas; Jota, Afobe, Cavaleiro

Betting & Match Odds

Villa are priced at 2/1 to win the game with dabblebet, while Wolves are 7/5. A draw is placed at 11/5.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

The Villa-Wolves rivalry does not hold the bitterness that Villa-Birmingham or Wolves-West Brom does, but there is certainly an edge to the game because of the location of the two clubs.

There is added pressure this time round, too, as the pair enter a final push for a return to the Premier League.

"Wolves are a very, very good side who have been there to be shot at from the start of the season," Steve Bruce told reporters ahead of the game. "But the only thing that bothers me is how to beat them."

Villa fell to a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the season but have not been beaten twice in the same season by Wolves since the1962-63 campaign, when both teams were in the top flight.

"We know what this game means to our fans. It means a lot. We must control our emotions, but we know what it means to win," Said Wolves boss Nuno Santo.

Wolves have scored more than Villa and conceded fewer goals this season, though it's Villa who are in the slightly better form - they have picked up four wins from their last six, while Wolves have won three.

Both sides will be confident going into the clash though a point will be a better result for the away side, who are six points clear at the top of the league.