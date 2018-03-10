Real Marid's away form has ultimately damaged their Liga title push and Zinedine Zidane's side face another tough test this weekend.

Eibar vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blancos travel to Ipurua on Saturday afternoon to face an Eibar side who have lost just four of their 14 home games in La Liga this season.

Only Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have beaten the Basque side in their last 11 outings on home soil, while Real were beaten 1-0 at Espanyol last time on the road.

Zidane's side are 15 points behind leaders Barca going into the next round of games but have the opportunity to close the gap at least temporarily on Saturday.

Game Eibar vs Real Madrid Date Saturday March 10 Time 12:00 GMT / 07:00 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Eibar players Goalkeepers Riesgo, Dmitrovic, Rodriguez Defenders Galvez, Capa, Oliveira, Angel, Arbilla, Lomban, Junca, Ramis, Jovanovic Midfielders Escalante, Inui, Pena, Garcia, Jordan, Diop, Rico Forwards Enrich, Kike, Charles, Alejo, Orrelana, Leon

Fabian Orellana will miss the tie through injury, as will Fran Rico and Sergi Enrich.

Takashi Inui will continue on the left wing, with Diop and Garcia holding the two central midfield positions.

Potential Eibar XI: Dmitrovic; Pena, Ramis, Arbilla, Angel; Leon, Diop, Garcia, Inui; Charles, Garcia

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Bale, Casemiro, Llorente, Isco, Asensio, Kovacic, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Mayoral, Vazquez

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both available and could return to the Real starting XI at the weekend.

Gareth Bale was benched for Real's trip to Paris in the week but is likely to replace Lucas Vazquez in the XI on Saturday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema set to lead the line.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Bale, Kroos, Casemiro, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema

Betting & Match Odds

Naturally, Real are heavy favourites to win the game with dabblebet and are priced at 1/2.

Eibar are placed at 5/1, with a draw currently 7/2.

Match Preview

Real come into the game full of confidence fresh from a 2-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one and assisted another at Parc des Princes on Tuesday, sending Los Blancos through to the quarter-final stage of the competition with an aggregate score of 5-2.

They remain some way behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Liga table, however, with Saturday's game an opportunity to make ground on their rivals.

Real have won their last three league trips to Eibar, scoring 10 goals on aggregate, and are unbeaten in the Basque Country since March 2015, though have only won three of their last nine league away games, failing to score in three them.

Eibar have failed to beat Real in their seven La Liga meetings, scoring just two goals, and have failed to score more than once in a game in their last five outings.

Will Eibar's home form prove another sticking point for Zidane and his Real players?