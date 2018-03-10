Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Manchester United and Liverpool will lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday in a fixture which will have a say in who finishes second in the Premier League this season.

Second-place United come into the tie having come from behind at Crystal Palace to win 3-2 and currently sit two points above Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool are on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League but were held to a 0-0 draw by Porto on Tuesday in the Champions League.

This will be the 170th meeting in league competition between the two sides, but who will come out on top in this one?

Game Man Utd vs Liverpool Date Saturday March 10 Time 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Matic, McTominay, Gomes Forwards Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Sanchez

Mourinho is tasked with finding a formula for his array of attacking outlets and could initially shape up with a midfield diamond, as he did against Chelsea, though he is likely to opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

United will be without Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind for the game, while Anthony Martial missed Monday's win at Palace and is unlikely to return to the starting XI this time round.

Potential Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Alexis

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Woodburn, Paulinho Forwards Firmino, Salah, Mane, Ings, Solanke, Brewster

Liverpool will line up with the the front trio which has served them so well this season; Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will play either side of Roberto Firmino.

The game will come too soon for Georginio Wijnaldum, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to the starting XI after being rested against Porto in the week.

Potential Liverpool XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Betting & Match Odds

United are slight favourites to win the game, with dabblebet pricing them at 13/8.

Liverpool are 7/4 to win the game and a draw is 23/10.

Match Preview

Saturday's game could hardly mean more for both sides.

The rivalry between the two clubs is a bitter one, and this time round the meeting could determine which of the two clubs finishes above the other come the end of the season.

Manchester City are runaway leaders this term with United and Liverpool directly below them in the Premier League table.

United have won 10 of their last 13 Premier League home games against the Reds, losing in 2008-09 and 2013-14, and drawing last season.

And while few teams go to Old Trafford and win, the Anfield outfit will be confident in picking up a result, such is their strength in front of goal.

Only City have scored more goals than Klopp's side, though the Reds have scored more times on the road than any other side in the English top tier.

Liverpool have also already booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, too, while United play their second leg against Sevilla just three days after they host their Merseyside opponents.

The fixture promises to kick the weekend's Premier League fixtures off with a bang on Saturday afternoon as the rivalry between the two sides continues.