Giulio Bisegni has earned an international recall in Italy's solitary change for Sunday's Six Nations contest against Wales.

Bisegni returns in only Italy change

The Zebre back last featured for his country in last year's Six Nations against England where he played on the wing.

But Bisegni will start at outside centre in Cardiff this weekend with Tommaso Boni ruled through injury.

Back-rower Giovanni Licata, yet to make his Six Nations debut, is brought into the replacements, with Oliviero Fabiani and Guglielmo Palazzani also added to the bench.

Italy XV: Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Marcello Violi; Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari, Alessandro Zanni, Dean Budd, Sebastian Negri, Maxime Mbanda, Sergio Parisse (c).

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward.