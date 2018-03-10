Jupp Heynckes has hinted he may be persuaded to sign a new Bayern Munich contract, with the coach's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Heynckes hints at Bayern Munich stay

Heynckes signed a short-term contract when he was appointed as the replacement for sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti in October 2017.

Bayern have been flying in Heynckes' fourth spell in charge, with the Bundesliga champions 20 points clear at the top of the league and through to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

Heynckes bowed out at Bayern in June 2013 after leading the club to the treble and the coach may yet repeat the feat, his side holding a 5-0 lead against Besiktas in the last-16 of the Champions League.

And although Heynckes named Tuchel as a potential successor in an interview this week, the 72-year-old suggested he is considering staying on at Bayern for next season.

"I can only say nothing at all is decided yet, because, until now I have definitely never said I will retire in the summer," Heynckes told reporters on Friday.

"I have only ever referred to our agreement from last year which is still valid.

"Regarding the Sport Bild interview, I only stressed my appreciation for my colleague Thomas Tuchel, who I know very well.

"But if you study the context of the whole interview, I also praised many other coaching colleagues as well."

Tuchel has been taking a break from the game since being fired by Borussia Dortmund in May 2017, while Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann is another name reportedly in the frame for Bayern.