Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin secured the overall FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup globe for a second consecutive season after finishing third in Friday's giant slalom.

Olympic champion Shiffrin seals second World Cup globe

Shiffrin, who won gold in this discipline in Pyeongchang last month, took to the slopes for her second run at this week's event in Ofterschwang knowing that a top-six finish would mean an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.

And having placed fourth on her first run, the 22-year-old put herself onto the podium with a total time of 2:35.54, earning her 60 points - enough to take her 603 clear of Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, who finished down in 14th.

Shiffrin follows Lindsey Vonn as only the second American woman to win multiple World Cup titles, while she can add the slalom globe on Saturday.

"It's been a big battle for me mentally to know exactly where my focus should be," Shiffrin said, having returned from the Olympics.

"The best thing for me now is to have the crystal globe already locked in. I can really just enjoy the last races and not have to fight for points to win the globe."

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel led the way in the giant slalom in Germany with a time of 2:34.80, with Viktoria Rebensburg - on home snow - second six tenths back.