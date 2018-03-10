Ghana international Jordan Ayew has won Swansea City's Player of the Month award for the second successive time, having been handed February's honour.

Jordan cops second Swansea award in 2018

The news comes a month after he received January's prize.

This time around, the frontman was part of a three-man list, which also included South Korea ace Ki Sung-Yueng and English midfielder Sam Clucas.

Of six games played in February, he started three, netting once.

The lone goal came in a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

In all, the Ghanaian has 29 topflight appearances, involving 26 starts and six goals, to his name this season.

The winner of the award, which was decided by public votes, was announced on Friday.

Jordan joined the Swans in January last year, having had limited opportunities at Championship outfit Aston Villa.