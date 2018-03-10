AS Roma have advised Nura Abdullahi to stop all sporting activities for 30 days after undergoing cardiological tests earlier this week.

Roma loanee Nura Abdullahi to stop football after cardiological tests

Following cardiological tests on the 20-year-old, the Giallorossi have directed the full-back to rest from football and other sporting activities.





"The club's medical staff have issued the following update on the condition of defender Nura Abdullahi, currently on loan at Perugia," read a statement on club website.

"On Wednesday 28 February, full-back Nura Abdullahi underwent scheduled cardiological tests. The results of the tests made it necessary that the player stops all sporting activity for a period of 30 days.

"Following the completion of that period of rest, the player will undergo further tests."

The Nigerian defender who extended his stay at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2021 in August joined Serie B outfit Perugia temporarily in a bid to get more playing time.

But since he arrived at the Stadio Renato Curi in January, Abdullahi has registered just 53 minutes in three league games.