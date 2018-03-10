Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) and warned over his future conduct after wearing a yellow ribbon supporting political prisoners in his native Catalonia.

Guardiola fined by FA over yellow ribbon protest

On Monday, Guardiola accepted the FA charge of "wearing a political message", putting him in breach of the organisation's kit and advertising regulations.

The City boss began wearing the pin in support of pro-independence politicians Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, who were imprisoned as part of the crackdown that followed last October's referendum in Catalonia and remain in custody.

A brief statement issued by the FA read: "Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 and warned as to his future conduct after admitting an FA charge for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations."

