Tiger Woods was on the move during round two of the Valspar Championship on Friday, having moved into a tie for the lead through his opening 12 holes.

Woods joins Valspar Championship leaders

The 14-time major champion ended round one at one under par for the tournament in a congested tie for eighth, and three shots off the lead.

And Woods continued to show promising form on Innisbrook Resort's treacherous Copperhead course by going three under through 12 holes of his second round to leave him in a share of the lead at four under with Corey Conners and Jimmy Walker.

Starting at the 10th hole, Woods birdied the par-four 12th and followed up with another gain at the 13th, dropping irons to within six to eight feet on both holes and sinking his putts.

Closing his opening nine with a scrambling par on the rugged, uphill 18th, Woods made the turn at three under for the tournament.

He then sank a 12-foot at the second to join Walker, who had stormed into a tie for the tournament lead with four birdies in five holes to start his day on the back nine, and Conners, who tees off later on Friday.