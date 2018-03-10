Facebook gets exclusive rights to 25 afternoon MLB games

In a move that further confirms the shift in how sports leagues are delivering their content to fans, MLB and Facebook have struck a deal under which the social networking platform gets exclusive rights to 25 afternoon games this season, Bloomberg News first reported via Twitter.

Most of the MLB games Facebook will webcast are on Wednesdays, and the package begins April 4 with Phillies vs. Mets.

Also on the docket: Brewers vs. Cardinals on April 11; Royals vs. Blue Jays on April 18; and Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on April 26, a Thursday

The shift toward digital consumption of live sporting events has been ongoing for some time. As a few of many examples, CBS has for years offered NCAA Tournament games online, and NFL fans watch the league’s England games on Yahoo.

But MLB’s deal with Facebook is the first exclusive arrangement between a major U.S. league and a social media network, Bloomberg News notes, and the 25 games will mark MLB’s first digital-only national broadcasts, according to the news release announcing the deal.

“Part of the next great leap,'' sports media consultant Lee Berke told Bloomberg.

Facebook livestreamed 20 Friday night MLB games last season, but those games were simulcast locally.

"This partnership with Facebook reflects the ongoing commitment of Major League Baseball and our Clubs to connect with people around the world,” Tony Petitti, Deputy Commissioner of Business and Media for MLB, said in the statement. “It is a major creative step forward in serving our diverse, passionate community of fans, who will enjoy a uniquely interactive experience watching our games on Facebook each week.”

From a consumer’s perspective, the deal makes all kinds of sense. Many people have access to computers at work, but not televisions. Some of these folks will surely appreciate the opportunity to catch some baseball on a Wednesday afternoon, while their bosses probably would rather they be working.