Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham can become a power in European football but admits they "need to build a history of winning".

Pochettino confident Tottenham remain on track to become a European giant despite setback

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus on Wednesday as two quickfire goals turned a tie that had been in their control.

It marked a fourth successive season under Pochettino in which they have failed to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition, with the FA Cup their last remaining hope for silverware this term.

Despite the setback, the former Argentina international is adamant progress is being made.

"The most important thing is the club, to create a culture here. The club is [more important than] everyone," Pochettino said on Friday.

"The people that pay the tickets, the fans, are the same level ... we are in a good way to create a massive club because we have all the tools to be one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"Last season we complained a lot about not being able to compete in the Champions League, but this year we showed in the group stage against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and then Juventus that the club is ready to compete.