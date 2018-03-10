Can the Astros repeat as World Series champs? Will the Yankees reign once again with Giancarlo Stanton now in the lineup? How many at-bats will Tim Tebow get in the bigs?

MLB 2018: World Series, MVP odds and wild prop bets ahead of Opening Day

The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com released odds and props for those questions and more with the 2018 MLB season approaching. Here’s a rundown of intriguing lines:

WORLD SERIES ODDS

Odds to win the World Series

Houston Astros: 7/1

Los Angeles Dodgers: 8/1

New York Yankees: 9/1

Chicago Cubs: 12/1

Cleveland Indians: 14/1

Washington Nationals: 15/1

Boston Red Sox: 17/1

St Louis Cardinals: 20/1

San Francisco Giants: 20/1

World Series Matchup odds

Dodgers vs. Astros 17/1

Dodgers vs. Yankees 21/1

Astros vs. Cubs 25/1

Nationals vs. Astros 31/1

Yankees vs. Cubs 32/1

Dodgers vs. Indians 33/1

Nationals vs. Yankees 39/1

MVP ODDS

NL MVP odds

Bryce Harper (Nationals): 9/2

Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks): 5/1

Nolan Arenado (Rockies): 6/1

Kris Bryant (Cubs): 8/1

Joe Votto (Reds): 9/1

AL MVP odds

Mike Trout (Angels): 4/1

Jose Altuve (Astros): 5/1

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): 7/1

Jose Ramirez (Indians): 8/1

Aaron Judge (Yankees): 10/1

CY YOUNG ODDS

AL Cy Young odds

Chris Sale (Red Sox): 3/1

Corey Kluber (Indians): 7/2

Luis Severino (Yankees): 9/2

Dallas Keuchel (Astros): 7/1

Marcus Stroman (Blue Jays): 11/1

NL Cy Young odds

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): 2/1

Max Scherzer (Nationals): 4/1

Stephen Strasburg (Nationals): 5/1

Zack Greinke (Diamondbacks): 8/1

Yu Darvish (Cubs): 10/1

PROP BETS

Odds to lead Yankees in home runs

Giancarlo Stanton: 3/2

Aaron Judge: 7/3

Gary Sanchez: 4/1

Greg Bird: 12/1

FIELD: 49/1

Over/Under – Combined Stanton/Judge HRs: 95.5

Over/Under Number of at-bats for Mets' Tim Tebow: 10.5

Odds on what will happen first

Shohei Otahni hits home run: 3/2

Ohtani records win as pitcher: 2/3

First manager fired

Kevin Cash (Rays): 2/1

Don Mattingly (Marlins): 6/1

Bob Melvin (A’s): 8/1

Over/under number of players to hit 50-plus home runs: 3.5

Odds Marlins break the modern MLB record for most losses: 11/1

Odds Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announce their engagement before the end of the 2018 season: 1/4