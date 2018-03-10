Boxing: Hearn tells Fury he can make Joshua fight happen - on one condition

Eddie Hearn has told Tyson Fury he would have a "straight forward" route to the "grand prize" of fighting domestic rival Anthony Joshua by signing with his promotion company.

Hearn tells Fury he can make Joshua fight happen - on one condition

Former heavyweight champion Fury is training towards a first bout since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, having ballooned in weight in the intervening period.

It is little secret that Fury has targeted IBF and WBA champion Joshua, who first must overcome WBO belt-holder Joseph Parker in their unification bout this month.

Fury is without a promoter and Hearn says that if he were to link up with Matchroom then the glamour fight with Joshua, who is already on Hearn's books, would be much easier to achieve.

"There have been a lot of rumours that he will join up with us. That's not true, as far as I know," Matchroom boss Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We're not close to any kind of agreement. We've had some conversations. I think he's talking to [other promoters] right now.

"If he comes with us, there's a very straightforward road into a lot of heavyweight fights. Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Tony Bellew.

"Ultimately the grand prize of Joshua because that is a huge fight."