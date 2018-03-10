Cricket: England's decisive ODI 'a good test' ahead of World Cup, says Bayliss

England's final one-day international in New Zealand will be good preparation for next year's World Cup, according to coach Trevor Bayliss.

The tourists had led the ODI series 2-1 after three matches, but New Zealand's five-wicket win on Wednesday ensured the final game on Saturday will be a decider.

And while England are disappointed not to have wrapped up victory, Bayliss sees this as an opportunity to practice performing under the sort of pressure they will face when hosting the 2019 World Cup.

"It's a good opportunity to perform under pressure," he told the BBC. "With a World Cup at home in just over 12 months' time, there will be pressure on the boys.

"We should go into that tournament as one of the favourites. This is a good early test."

He added: "We've been playing some good cricket in New Zealand. Hopefully we can finish it off on a high."

Opener Jonny Bairstow agrees with his coach's approach as England build towards next year's tournament on home soil.

"If it's not meant to be, we will learn from it and take it into the next series," he said.

"The World Cup's not tomorrow, or in two days, it's in 16 months. This is part of the journey, it's about getting it right for then."