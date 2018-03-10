Someone must find Macklemore and drag him out of the thrift shop. He's needed to re-record that 2015 Bose commercial with Russell Wilson.

Legion of Boom goes bust: Seahawks finally are Russell Wilson's team

In that memorable 30-second spot, Macklemore as part of a catchy pep talk raps about all the things Seattle's quarterback controls. There's Russell Wilson country. Russell Wilson air. Even a Russell Wilson bird.

And now, it's time to add something else to the list: the Seahawks themselves.

They are now truly Russell Wilson's team.

It was never going to be this way until the key defensive players who helped Seattle became an NFC West powerhouse — and the hefty salaries they earned — became a thing of the past. The unit carried the 2013 Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl 48 with Wilson handling the "just don’t screw it up" game-manager role in his second NFL season. Even as Wilson blossomed into one of the league’s best quarterbacks, the larger-than-life personas of standouts like cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Michael Bennett often overshadowed the passer's accomplishments.

Not helping matters: A rift had developed between Wilson and some teammates in the aftermath of Seattle's Super Bowl 49 loss to New England marked by the "Second-and-Dumb" interception thrown at the Patriots' goal line in the game's closing moments. Details of the schism became public in a May 2017 story from ESPN.

While the Seahawks claimed their internal problems were overblown, one thing that could not be denied was their subsequent slip in the division. The franchise's streak of five consecutive playoff appearances and seasons with double-digit wins ended with a 9-7 record last year. It happened with Seattle spending a larger percentage of its salary cap (53.78) on defensive players than any other NFL team, per Spotrac.com.

Even more disconcerting: The new division-champion Rams and a rejuvenated 49ers squad led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo displayed earmarks of supplanting the Seahawks as the NFC West’s power teams for years to come.

Thus, the Legion of Boom has gone bust.

The Seahawks began dismantling their defense in earnest Wednesday when they reached an agreement on a Bennett trade to Philadelphia. Sherman has been informed of his release. Jeremy Lane reportedly will be released. The futures of defensive stalwarts like end Cliff Avril and safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas are nebulous, as well.

This comes weeks after a major coaching shake-up that saw Pete Carroll hire new offensive and defensive coordinators and make numerous staff changes among other assistants. This type of massive overhaul indicates Seahawks brass realizes building around Wilson is Carroll’s best — and final — chance to win a second Lombardi Trophy as the 66-year-old’s coaching career winds down.

It's about time, too.

Providing Wilson a complementary rushing attack should be Seattle's first priority. No quarterback was forced to shoulder more of the offensive load — maybe ever — than Wilson during the 2017 season.

That isn't hyperbole.

Wilson did not just became the fifth NFL quarterback in history to lead his team in rushing. As pointed out by Footballperspective.com, no other team had ever failed to field a running back that gained at least 300 yards individually until Mike Davis led Seattle's ragtag unit with a mere 240 yards.

From "Beast Mode" to "Least Mode," indeed.

Whether through free agency (Eddie Lacy), the draft (C.J. Prosise, Zac Brooks and Chris Carson) or a once-promising undrafted free agent (Thomas Rawls), the Seahawks have not found a way to replace what Marshawn Lynch brought to their offense since his demise during the 2015 season.

Alex Collins proved the most talented running back during that span. Embarrassingly, he is now Baltimore's bell-cow rusher after being released by Seattle last September.

Disconnect between draft picks and production doesn't end there. The Seahawks have selected 10 offensive linemen since 2013, and the unit is still a mess.

New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who wasn't exactly Sean McVay during three seasons (2012-14) with the Rams, must work with new offensive line coach Mike Solari to formulate better run schemes than the ones crafted by the outgoing Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable. Personnel upgrades are necessary, as well, while the team navigates through cap limitations. That helps explain why the Seahawks reportedly were entertaining ex-Panthers starter Jonathan Stewart on a free-agent visit Thursday.

While talent in the passing game is better, Seattle will still need to give it a boost with tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson set to leave in free agency.

Much like with their NFC West brethren Cardinals, the Seahawks are likely to take a step back while they retool a roster that had become too top-heavy under the cap with defensive veterans either on the decline or about to begin sliding. But unlike Arizona, Seattle enters the 2018 offseason with confidence that its quarterback has reached a point where the team can be built around him and still compete for a championship. That process gradually happened in New England and Pittsburgh with Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, respectively.

Wilson has been ready. The Seahawks finally are now, too.