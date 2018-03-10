LaLiga: Zidane thinks €400million transfer barrier could be broken as Neymar reports surface

Zinedine Zidane has tipped world football's transfer fees to reach eye-watering new levels amid reports Real Madrid are considering a mega-money move for Neymar.

€400million transfer barrier could be broken - Zidane

Brazil international Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million deal in August.

The 26-year-old has since been linked with a return to Spain, with speculation the Ligue 1 leaders could allow him to leave for almost double the amount they paid.

Zidane, who was most expensive player yet when he joined Madrid for Juventus in 2001, believes spending records will continue to be set.

"I think I cost €70-72million back in my day. I thought that was crazy back then," Zidane told reporters on Friday.

"Maybe in another 10 years it will be €400million, or even before that."

Zidane added: "Neymar is a very good player. He could play at any club."

Madrid beat a PSG side missing an injured Neymar in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

The comprehensive 5-2 aggregate victory keeps them on course to win the competition for a third successive season, but Zidane insists he is not thinking of a hat-trick in Europe's elite club competition.

"I am only focussing on the game on Saturday [against Eibar]," he said

"In April we will have time to look ahead and focus on the Champions League.

"We enjoy the Champions League, we are focused and we are going to give 100 per cent throughout the tournament."