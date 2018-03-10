AFC Champions League 2018: Toyota Player of the Week - Guangzhou Evergrande's Ricardo Goulart

News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Guangzhou Evergrande registered the first victory of their AFC Champions League 2018 campaign on Tuesday and rose to the top of a tight Group G.

The latest win, a 5-3 battering of South Korea's Jeju United, was a crucial one to say the least. The mastermind behind the win was their Brazilian striker Ricardo Goulart who produced a four-goal salvo to stun the South Korean side.

Guangzhou were 2-1 down at half-time and looked like slumping to a loss.

But the second-half was just Ricardo Goulart show all around. He drew Guangzhou level in the 52nd minute. Four minutes later, he dispatched off a spot-kick to hand Guangzhou the lead. In the 86th minute, he extended their lead by latching on to Gao's pass and finishing past the goalkeeper. In injury-time he scored his fourth with a beautiful chipped finish.

Goulart's four goals came from four on target, with the 26-year-old chalking up a total of seven shots on goal. The 2015 AFC Foreign Player of the Year also registered a passing accuracy of 80 per cent.

He was simply sensational on the night for Guangzhou Evergrande and is aptly named this week's Toyota Asian Player of the Week!

