Cardinals ‘concerned’ about Matt Carpenter’s shoulder, back

Matt Carpenter's lingering shoulder and back problems may force the Cardinals to rethink how they'll use their so-called "super-utility fielder" in 2018, manager Mike Matheny says (via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

A sore back has sidelined Carpenter, 32, for most of spring after he dealt with significant pain in his right (throwing) shoulder almost all of 2017.

Per the Post-Dispatch: Both are concerns for the Cardinals. So, would plans to have Carpenter enter the 2018 season as a super-utility fielder be shelved in favor of having him play only first base?

“That’s a great question,” Matheny said. “I don’t think anything has changed really in our mindset. We’ll have to see how he’s doing all the way around. The shoulder is always something that we’re concerned about. He’s trying to get his back right; he’s also been trying to get his shoulder to a really good place. There might be something that would push him more toward first base than third.”

Carpenter played through the sore shoulder last season but the problem wasn't so much managed as endured, according to this week's reports. In 145 games, he batted .241/.384/.451, his OBP up over his career mark but his batting average more than 30 points lower.

Offseason rest helped the shoulder, but now Carpenter's back is an issue.

Only Thursday he advanced to taking batting practice in the cage and, notably, grounders at first base, but he expects to return with two weeks of spring games remaining to get his needed at-bats for opening day.