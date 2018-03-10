Salah named Premier League Player of the Month for February

Mohamed Salah has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The Liverpool winger was again in sparkling form last month, scoring five goals in four games in all competitions as he took his total tally for the season to an incredible 32 at the end of February.

Salah, who is now on 33 goals for the campaign, saw off competition from the likes of Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard and Mousa Dembele as he won the award for the second time in the 2017-18 campaign.

As well as scoring four Premier League goals in February, Salah also provided two assists for his Liverpool team-mates as they moved up to third in the table, just two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

The Manager of the Month award, meanwhile, was won by Brighton boss Chris Hughton, who steered his side to four wins in all competitions, including Sunday's 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Having been tipped by many to be relegation certainties, Hughton has led his team to 10th in the table with nine games remaining, while they also have an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United to look forward to.

Victor Wanyama was also recognised as part of the monthly awards for England's top flight, with his stunning strike in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool seeing him claim the Goal of the Month.

It was the Kenyan's first goal since the last game of last season, when he was also on target for Tottenham in their thumping 7-1 win over relegated Hull City.