Cycling: Former rider Eisel saw no wrongdoing from Team Sky

Ex-Team Sky rider Bernhard Eisel says he saw "nothing" untoward during his time with the outfit, following a damaging report into their use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs).

The findings of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee alleged that Team Sky "crossed an ethical line" in their TUE practices ahead of the 2012 Tour de France, won by Bradley Wiggins.

But Eisel, a member of the team at the time, insists he did not exercise a TUE himself and says he does not regret his involvement with Sky.

"I'm not in a position to make my statement about the whole situation about Team Sky and what was going on," Eisel told Cyclingnews. "I can talk about myself but there's a lot of speculation, mostly on Twitter and social media.

"From my side, if you want to ask me, I wasn't on a training camp and I've not used cortisone. That's it from my point.

"I'm still happy I was at that team, and I had an amazing time at that Tour."

He added: "Nothing happened in my time, while I was there, that I saw. People will still not believe it but it is how it is."

And with Eisel now concentrated on the Tirreno-Adriatico, where Team Dimension Data colleague Mark Cavendish suffered a broken rib in the opening stage and missed the time limit, the Austrian hopes to be able to move on.

"I heard that the UCI wants to start an investigation, and that's fine," he said. "I think Sky have addressed that and that's the best way to do it.

"Life has moved on and we're talking about stuff from 2012. I'm here racing and we lost Mark Cavendish [on Wednesday] in a crash. I'm more concerned with that."