Tiger Woods continues his preparation for a return to The Masters by competing in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship is a full-field PGA Tour event, with a cut after 36 holes and a $6.5 million purse. Adam Hadwin won the 2017 Valspar Championship at 14-under and pocketed more than $1.1 million.

Tiger had a solid Round 1 on Thursday, shooting a 1-under-par 70 to tie him for eighth place — three strokes behind the leader, Corey Conners. Woods started his day on the back nine with two successful birdies but followed them up with a pair of bogeys to bring him back even. He finished the back nine one-under-par and saw much of the same on the front nine, shooting two birdies, two bogeys and the rest for par.

TIGER TRACKER: What's next on Tiger Woods' PGA Tour schedule?

Check out or live updates and highlights of Round 2 at the Valspar Championship below.

Click here for our live Valspar Championship leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field.

Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Valspar Championship

We'll keep you updated here on all things Tiger below.

MORE: Tiger 'revved up' after Round 1

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

More Valspar Championship updates

Valspar Championsip live updates