ISL 2017-18: FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa will seek to take advantage of the home conditions when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, on Saturday evening.

Game FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC Date Saturday, March 10 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TEAM NEWS

FC GOA:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Manauel Lanzarote



CHENNAIYIN FC:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Raphael Augusto, Henrique Sereno



GAME PREVIEW

FC Goa are in top form going into the play-offs this weekend. In their last three matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded just once. The Gaurs have recovered from their mid-season rut and once again look the best attacking unit in the competition.

Credit goes to Sergio Lobera who was tweaked his system to include Pronay Halder into the line-up. His presence has ensured that the opposition do not have it easy when making a foray into the Goan territory.

This wasn’t the case when they would start with Brandon Fernandes, a player known for his attacking instincts but struggles to help his team-mates defensively. Expect Lobera to hand a start to Hugo Boumous as well as the 22-year-old has further strengthened their midfield. His ability to take the ball forward while dribbling has certainly won the Goan hearts.

Ahmet Jahouh will be tasked with the responsibility to shield the back four alongside Halder and also initiate attacks with his wide range of passing.

Manuel Lanzarote and Ferran Corominas have been the best attacking partnership in the ISL this season. The Spanish duo have scored a total of 30 goals amongst themselves. A lot would depend on how Goa utilizes their attacking strengths against a resolute Chennaiyin FC unit.

What would be an area of concern for Lobera is that they have to field skipper Laxmikant Kattimani in between the sticks despite his disastrous form as Naveen Kumar is suspended.

This would encourage Chennaiyin FC to at least aim for an away goal. Yes, the southern side aren’t the best when it comes to the attacking side but have some of the best in the business at the back.

The Portuguese speaking duo of Henrique Sereno and Mailson Alves have formed an understanding which has benefitted Chennaiyin immensely. While one is a ball-playing centre-back, the other knows how to clear the danger at the very first instance.

Karanjit Singh too has looked solid especially with his performance in the away fixture against Kerala Blasters.

Inigo Calderon and Jerry Lalrinzuala will bomb forward to join in attack as Chennaiyin would once again deploy a double pivot in Dhanpal Ganesh and Bikramjit Singh, whose primary job is to mop all attacks.

Raphael Augusto will be the creative outlet being ably supported by Francis Fernandes, Gregory Nelson and Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Mizoram striker will hope to return to form as he hasn’t found the back of the net in their last five matches.

There is a lot at stake in Goa and it will be interesting to see who wrestles to take the initiative ahead of the return leg next week.