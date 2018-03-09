Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's right ankle is continuing to cause him problems.

Curry reinjures troublesome ankle

Curry, who missed most of December with a right ankle sprain, reinjured his ankle just over two minutes into Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

After getting fouled driving to the basket, Curry's ankle appeared to turn when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's foot near the backboard stanchion.

The Warriors called a timeout after the play but Curry received little medical attention on the bench.

He stayed in the game and knocked down two free-throws before heading to the locker room to have his right ankle evaluated.

The Warriors later ruled Curry out for the rest of the game.