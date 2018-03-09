Carlos Gonzalez and the Rockies are nearing a one-year deal, according to FanRag Sports.



MLB free agency: Rockies, Carlos Gonzalez reportedly near one-year deal CarGo is close to a deal to return to the rockies. Will be one year deal.

— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 9, 2018



Gonzalez is coming off of one of the worst years of his career where he posted a .262 batting average with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs. The 14 home runs and 57 RBIs were career-worsts in years in which he played at least 100 games.

Gonzalez has been a very productive player though for the Rockies in his career with 211 home runs in nine years in Colorado.

The 32-year-old outfielder turned down a five-year deal with the Rockies in 2017.