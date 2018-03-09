News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

MLB free agency news: Royals sign Mike Moustakas to one-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Royals have signed third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal.



The deal includes an option for 2019 and will be announced by the team pending a physical. Moustakas signed for $6.5 million in 2018 with a $15 million mutual option for 2019. It also includes incentives.

pic.twitter.com/ib1xTX7DAD

Moustakas is coming off a year in which he set the club record for home runs for the Royals with 38, but he saw his stock drop significantly as the free-agent market never really got going in the offseason.


MORE:
MLB free agent rumors: Yankees still in the picture for 3B Mike Moustakas

He may never have signed with the Royals had the team been able to lock up first baseman Eric Hosmer to a deal, but since the former No. 3 overall pick signed with the Padres, Kansas City had some money to burn.

Back To Top