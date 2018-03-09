MLB free agency news: Royals sign Mike Moustakas to one-year deal

The Royals have signed third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal.
Moustakas is coming off a year in which he set the club record for home runs for the Royals with 38, but he saw his stock drop significantly as the free-agent market never really got going in the offseason.
The deal includes an option for 2019 and will be announced by the team pending a physical. Moustakas signed for $6.5 million in 2018 with a $15 million mutual option for 2019. It also includes incentives.
He may never have signed with the Royals had the team been able to lock up first baseman Eric Hosmer to a deal, but since the former No. 3 overall pick signed with the Padres, Kansas City had some money to burn.