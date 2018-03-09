Hauser keen to fine-tune Games preparation

Australian triathlete Matt Hauser is keen to mix it with the big boys.

The 19-year-old announced himself as one to watch for the future when he took out last year's junior world championship in Rotterdam.

That future is now, with Hauser one of six members of Australia's triathlon team headed to next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

He will continue fine-tuning his Games preparation in Saturday's ITU World Cup event in Mooloolaba, against a hot field headed by South African Richard Murray.

Murray, who won the World Cup season-opener in Cape Town, is the current world No.4, and considered one of the main contenders for gold at the Gold Coast Games.

"I've taken a lot of confidence from that already," Hauser said of his junior world title.

"(But) that's been and gone, it's all about moving on now to that elite level and definitely seeing how I go against the world's best.

"I'm away from that junior category now, it's all about taking positives from that race and moving up and onwards."

While two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has been forced to withdraw from the Mooloolaba event, the presence of Murray along with New Zealand's world No.9 Ryan Sissons and Australia's Rio Olympics representatives Aaron Royle and Ryan Bailie will ensure a podium finish is well earned.

Saturday's race will be over the Olympic distance - 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.

The Commonwealth Games will be held as a sprint event, with the distance of each discipline halved.

Despite the different formats, Hauser said the race was an important part of his preparation.

"It's all about putting a race together as predicted, as best as possible to the Gold Coast Games race," he said.

"It's going to be very front heavy, especially with the swim-bike, a lot of strong guys in there."

American Kirsten Kasper is the top seed in the women's event, and she'll be keen to make amends after a late penalty robbed her of third place in the WTS event in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Her late slip-up allowed Australian Natalie van Coevorden to snatch a first WTS podium finish, and the pair will go head-to-head again this weekend alongside Australian Commonwealth Games representative Charlotte McShane.