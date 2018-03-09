Aduana Stars coach Yussif Abubakar is still hopeful of making it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League despite a slim 1-0 victory over Algerian side E.S Setif in the first leg of the last qualifying round.

Aduana Stars have what it takes to eliminate Setif, says Abubakar

The Ghana Premier League champions scored from the spot to carry the day and will face Setif next week in the return leg.

"We won't sit back and defend like they did against us in the first leg. We're going to deploy a different strategy and give them a [good] game," Abubakar said.

"They're a good team but came with a defensive mind. However, we were able to break through only that we couldn't utilise numerous chances that came our way and it was a bit frustrating because that was the most important thing. We started the game with three strikers just to unlock their defence but the final efforts let us down."

He added: "If Setif believe they have what it takes to qualify to the group stage, we surely have the same chance. We are even having better advantage than them ahead of the return fixture since they have to score more than a goal without conceding before they can eliminate us."

MORE:

Afful blames Ghana team for early 2017 club woes



The loser after the two legs will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup and fight for a place in the group stage of that competition.