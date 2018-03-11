Rangers are looking to build on their recent run of form and cut Celtic's lead down to three points when they welcome their arch rivals to Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A run of four wins in the Premiership amid Celtic's recent stumbles against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone has allowed Graeme Murty's side to advance on their opponents and a victory on home soil would bring them into the title race.

Beating the champions is no easy feat, however, as Brendan Rodgers' men have lost only twice in the league this season, and it has been almost six years since Rangers got the better of them.

Game Rangers vs Celtic Date Sunday, March 11 Time 12:00 GMT / 07:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom and is also available to stream online on the Sky Go app as well as Celtic TV.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Rangers players Goalkeepers Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly Defenders McCrorie, Martin, Wallace, Wilson, Tavernier, Bates, Hodson, John, Alves, Cardoso Midfielders Holt, Dorrans, Halliday, Dalcio, Jack, Kranjcar, Pena, Rossiter, Windass, Goss, Docherty, Forwards Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Nemane, Candeias, Cummings

Rangers could welcome Lee Wallace back into the side for the first time since September after he played in a bounce game in midweek, while Declan John is back in training, meaning coach Graeme Murty will have at least one fit left-back for this game.

Jamie Murphy is set to return to the starting XI after picking up an injury against St Johnstone and missing the win over Falkirk, but Graham Dorrans and Ross McCrorie are still out.

Potential Rangers starting XI: Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John, Goss, Docherty, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Morelos

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Bain Defenders Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Compper, Ajer, Ralston, Miller, Tierney Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Musonda, Kouassi Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Edouard

Celtic welcomed Craig Gordon back to training earlier than expected this week, but the goalkeeper will not be fit on time for the big derby.

Jonny Hayes, Stuart Armstrong, Nir Bitton and Dedryck Boyata are all still out injured, while Mikael Lustig is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in their last league game at Aberdeen.

Potential Celtic starting XI: De Vries, Simunovic, Ajer, Hendry, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, Tierney, Rogic, Sinclair, Dembele.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

As runaway leaders, Celtic are the favourites to win another Old Firm derby and are available at Evens, according to dabblebet, while Rangers are priced at 13/5 and a draw is 5/2.

GAME PREVIEW

The Glasgow rivals were paired against each other in this week's draw for the Scottish Cup semi-final, but Sunday's game is a lot more than a warm up for the knockout clash at Hampden in April.

Many dismissed Rangers' chances of getting to within touching distance of Celtic at this point in the campaign, but their current run has helped narrow the gap to six points.

The Gers may not have had much luck against Celtic in recent years, but they held out for a draw at Parkhead earlier this season and coach Graeme Murty is feeling confident they can improve on that as they for a way back into the title race.

However, having beaten Aberdeen two weeks ago, the reigning champions are still going strong despite previous slip ups, and coach Brendan Rodgers feels the pressure may be too great for Rangers approaching this fixture.

"We'll work some elements of where we can hurt them and prepare really well for that and go there with confidence," Rodgers told reporters.

"They've got a bit more spirit, from what I see, and they've probably found a consistency, but they've played without pressure for most of my time up here so they'll feel this little bit of pressure in the game because it's a game they have to win.

"We want to win it, of course, the same as every game we play, and especially against our rivals."