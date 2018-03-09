The Broncos have agreed to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib to the Rams, according to NFL Media.



Broncos reportedly agree to trade Aqib Talib to Rams The #Broncos have agreed to trade CB Aqib Talib to the Rams per sources

— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2018



Denver had been tossing around the idea of moving Talib to clear up cap space in order to pursue free agent QB Kirk Cousins.

The Rams are expected to trade a 2018 fifth-round pick to Broncos for Talib, per ESPN.

Los Angeles has now acquired two Pro Bowl cornerbacks with Talib and Marcus Peters who it got from Kansas City for two draft picks in February.

Peters is a two-time Pro Bowler while Talib has been named to five. Talib is 32-years-old, but he allowed a mere three touchdown passes last season. He was the No. 15 cornerback in all of football out of 120 qualifiers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Talib is owed $19 million over the final two years of his contract. The Rams are taking on the entirety of the contract, according to Pro Football Talk.

MORE:

Aqib Talib's job 'in jeopardy' as Broncos prepare to make cap space



Los Angeles also traded linebacker Alec Ogletree Wednesday and a seventh-round draft pick for fourth- and sixth-round picks in return.