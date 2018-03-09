Cardinals ask Tyrann Mathieu to take pay cut, could release Pro Bowl DB

News

With a new administration, the Cardinals are looking to make some changes. One of the first moves could be the restructuring of Pro Bowl defensive back Tyrann Mathieu's contract.

According to Mathieu, the Cardinals asked him to take a pay cut.



Mathieu is due roughly $11 million in both 2018 and 2019 after making $21 million over the previous two seasons combined. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2015 and had just two interceptions this past season.

If the 25-year-old is still on the roster next week he is owed an additional $18.75 million in guaranteed money, $8 million of which will come from his 2019 salary, according to ESPN.



According to NFL Media, the Cardinals could cut Mathieu if he does not take a pay cut. In fact, some teams are expecting Arizona to release him.



