With a new administration, the Cardinals are looking to make some changes. One of the first moves could be the restructuring of Pro Bowl defensive back Tyrann Mathieu's contract.

Cardinals ask Tyrann Mathieu to take pay cut, could release Pro Bowl DB

According to Mathieu, the Cardinals asked him to take a pay cut.



Tyrann Mathieu, here at @NFLNetwork Thursday, said he and agent spoke with Cardinals Thursday. They asked him to take a pay cut.

— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 8, 2018



Mathieu is due roughly $11 million in both 2018 and 2019 after making $21 million over the previous two seasons combined. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2015 and had just two interceptions this past season.

If the 25-year-old is still on the roster next week he is owed an additional $18.75 million in guaranteed money, $8 million of which will come from his 2019 salary, according to ESPN.



If still on roster end of next week, Mathieu is owed an additional $18.75M in guaranteed money, including $8M of his 2019 salary. Cardinals have explored trades, but Mathieu could be cut if they can't re-work the deal. https://t.co/6IImJ7iRXw

— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 9, 2018



According to NFL Media, the Cardinals could cut Mathieu if he does not take a pay cut. In fact, some teams are expecting Arizona to release him.



This was expected, but is significant. Would be a large paycut based on what his expected role would be in a new defense. This is why the Honey Badger could be a free agent. https://t.co/QaYHK6vSfU

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018



MORE:

Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu thinks he's 'the best player in the world'

