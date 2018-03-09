Anthony Davis is in doubt for the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Washington Wizards on Friday as he struggles to overcome an ankle injury.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis struggling with ankle sprain

NBA All-Star Davis sustained a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Davis stepped on Kings center Kosta Koufos' foot and rolled his ankle as New Orleans celebrated their 10th consecutive victory.

The 24-year-old forward, who is averaging more than 28 points and 11 rebounds per game this season, is now listed as doubtful for the visit of the Wizards.