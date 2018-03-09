News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Javier Baez injury update: Cubs star dealing with hamstring tightness

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cubs second baseman Javier Baez left Thursday's spring training game against the Padres with a hamstring injury.

Javier Baez injury update: Cubs star dealing with hamstring tightness

Javier Baez injury update: Cubs star dealing with hamstring tightness

Baez pulled up after belting a double in the second inning but said after the game the injury isn't serious.

"I felt a cramp," Baez said, via MLB.com. "After I passed first base, [my leg] went back to normal. When I stopped, I felt the cramp. Obviously, [manager Joe Maddon] didn't want me to stay in the game. I'm completely fine, 100 percent. I got some treatment. The [athletic] trainers were all over it, and everything is fine."

Baez, who batted .273/.317/.480 last season while playing exceptional defense, could be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday.

"I haven't been drinking a lot of water," Baez said. "I drink water during the workouts, but outside of the workout, it's also important, and I haven't been drinking a lot of water."

Back To Top