Rugby Union: Wallabies prop Tupou re-signs with Reds

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou will remain with the Reds until the end of 2020 after signing a new deal.

Tupou, who has been dubbed the 'Tongan Thor', won his only Australia cap against Scotland last year.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Reds in Super Rugby in 2016 and is set to have a big role with the club going forward after agreeing to a new deal.

"As a young boy growing up in Tonga, all I ever wanted to do was to play for Australia one day," Tupou said.

"To make my debut against Scotland was a dream come true but the work doesn't stop now. I want to play more games and play at the World Cup in Japan as well.

"Now I'm here, I'm grateful to my family, to the Wallabies and also the Reds. Ballymore is my second home and the Reds are like my second family. This is where I started my professional career and I really want to contribute to the team.

"We're learning a lot from Brad [Thorn, Reds coach]. He knows how to win. We're a young team who are working hard for each other, it feels like we are heading in the right direction and I want to be a part of that."