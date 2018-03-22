News

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Catcher

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Catcher is traditionally fantasy baseball's thinnest position, and a quick look at our 2018 rankings reveal that's the case again this season. Every draft cheat will have the top three circled (Gary Sanchez, Buster Posey, Willson Contreras). After that, there are several other dependable, if unspectacular, options, followed by a whole bunch of cheap sleeper candidates. Of course, most of these "sleepers" are more likely to bust, but when you draft them after the 15th round, who cares?

You're not going to find a legit five-category helper at catcher -- or, really, even four -- nor are there many top prospects waiting in the wings (Francisco Mejia being the main exception). But instead of focusing on what you can't find, focus on what you can: Cheap power.

Once you get past the top eight or nine, all of whom can post at least respectable averages, you're really looking for home run potential. There are still a few backstops who can produce decent averages, but they come with lower HR upside. Austin Barnes is the one exception, as he can do a little of everything, though playing time could be an issue for him.

Chances are, you're not going to be happy with your catcher situation. Even if you got one of the top three, there's a good you chance you overdrafted them. Either way, you have to have one. Playing time is huge, especially in weekly leagues, and lineup position can be big for RBI opportunities. A lot of these guys project as .240-.250 hitters with the potential to hit 15-20 HRs, so an extra 10 RBIs could make a big difference. Watch that throughout the year and don't hesitate to be active on the waiver wire.


Rankings based on average/runs/HRs/RBIs/SBs. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.


Starter

2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Catcher

Rank Player Team Other Eligibility
1 Gary Sanchez Yankees
2 Buster Posey Giants 1B
3 Willson Contreras Cubs
4 Salvador Perez Royals
5 Evan Gattis Astros
6 J.T. Realmuto Marlins 1B
7 Wilson Ramos Rays
8 Yadier Molina Cardinals
9 Welington Castillo White Sox
10 Chris Iannetta Rockies
11 Mike Zunino Mariners
12 Russell Martin Blue Jays 3B
13 Austin Barnes Dodgers 2B
14 Brian McCann Astros
15 Alex Avila Diamondbacks 1B
16 Robinson Chirinos Rangers
17 Travis d'Arnaud Mets
18 Jonathan Lucroy A's
19 Tyler Flowers Braves
20 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers
21 Jorge Alfaro Phillies
22 Tucker Barnhart Reds
23 Chance Sisco Orioles
24 Francisco Mejia Indians
25 Martin Maldonado Angels
26 Austin Hedges Padres
27 Matt Wieters Nationals
28 Kurt Suzuki Braves
29 James McCann Tigers
30 Manny Pina Brewers
31 Jason Castro Twins
32 Christian Vazquez Red Sox
33 Francisco Cervelli Pirates

