NFL: Titans release Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray

Derrick Henry will be the Tennessee Titans' star running back moving forward after the team parted ways with DeMarco Murray on Thursday.

Titans release Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray

Murray turns 30 next week and has dealt with injuries throughout his career, running for 659 yards and six touchdowns in the 2017 regular season and playoffs.

That came a year after his Pro Bowl campaign of 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns, prompting the Titans to cut him loose and save $6.5million against the salary cap next term.

"I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community," Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement.

"He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward."

Henry led the Titans with 774 yards and five touchdowns and was the focal point of the Titans offense down the stretch, including a 156-yard rushing performance in a playoff win at the Kansas City Chiefs.