The Rockets have been the talk of the NBA over the last month as they have won 17 games in a row, but the Pelicans have played almost as well even though their winning streak isn't as long.

Draymond Green more impressed with Pelicans' run than Rockets' win streak

New Orleans has won 10 consecutive games and its performance has really made an impression on Warriors forward Draymond Green.

"Houston has had a good one, but I'm most impressed with New Orleans," Green told reporters Thursday. "With some of the games they won, with some of the numbers AD (Anthony Davis) has put up, it's been incredible."



The Pelicans lost DeMarcus Cousins to an Achilles injury Jan. 26 and traded away key role players in Dante Cunningham and Jameer Nelson. Despite that, New Orleans has won 11 of their last 16 games, including those 10 straight, and now sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 38-26 record.

Davis has averaged 36.5 points and 13.8 rebounds during their current streak.

"It was kind of the consensus around the world that once DeMarcus went out that they'd struggle, and yet, AD's put those boys on his back and they're on a 10-game winning streak, I believe, I think they tied their franchise record if I'm not mistaken," Green said.

"So, I mean, that's impressive, and you know, Houston, that's great and impressive as well, but just under the circumstances that they're doing it, with DeMarcus going out, trading Cunningham, they traded a few guys, I think Jameer, bringing in a few new guys and then on a winning streak like that, that is impressive."