Titans release Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray

Derrick Henry will be the Titans' bell cow running back moving forward after the team parted ways with DeMarco Murray Thursday.

The move to cut Murray will save the Titans $6.5 million against the salary cap in 2018. While Murray is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he dealt with a number of injuries during the course of the 2017 regular season and playoffs. He turns 30 next week.

Murray ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season, a year after his Pro Bowl season of 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

“I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Henry led the Titans with 774 yards and five touchdowns and was the focal point of the Titans offense down the stretch, including a 156-yard rushing performance in a playoff win at Kansas City.